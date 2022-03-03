|
03.03.2022 19:14:23
Why Shares of Lucid Are Tumbling Today
It's been a roller coaster week for shares of electric-vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). The stock popped on Monday, tumbled on Tuesday, and accelerated again yesterday. So it should come as little surprise that shares are once again taking a U-turn and dipping lower today.Unlike the reasons motivating investors earlier in the week, the catalyst for today's movement is bearish attention from Wall Street. As of 11:43 a.m. ET, shares of Lucid were down 6.6%.This morning, before the market opened, Morgan Stanley maintained its underweight rating on shares of Lucid Group and slashed its price target to $12 from $16. The new price target implies downside of a whopping 51% from where the stock closed yesterday: $24.58.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!