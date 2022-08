Why Shares of Magic Empire Global Limited Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Hong Kong-based Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) plummeted nearly 87% as of 1:38 p.m. ET today for no obvious reason, but just days after the stock exploded following its initial public offering last week.Magic Empire Global is an investment bank that has been operating since 2016. In 2021, the company generated a profit of just $203,000 on total revenue of nearly $2.2 million.Last Thursday, it conducted its IPO and listed shares for $4. On Friday, the stock hit nearly $235 in a huge run that appears to be triggered by retail traders. The IPO included the sale of 5 million shares, which is a small float and can allow traders to drive up the price.