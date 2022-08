Why Shares of Magic Global Empire Limited Continue to Trade With Volatility

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Hong Kong-based investment bank Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) traded as much as 25% higher in pre-market trading today before giving up most of those gains as the wild trading volatility on the stock continued. The stock finished the day slightly down.Since going public last Friday, Magic Empire has been on a wild ride. Shares listed for $4 then exploded all the way up to nearly $236 before falling significantly back down this week. Shares currently trade at around $12.30.Magic Empire is a fairly small company and only sold about 5 million shares in its initial public offering (IPO) for a total amount of $20 million. Given the low float, it looks like retail traders, as they have done before, drove up the stock with heavy purchase volume to manipulate the price. Then they quickly sold, likely taking huge gains.Continue reading