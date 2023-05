Why Shares of MannKind Are Up Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) were up 15.6% Wednesday morning after the company released first-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday.The company specializes in treating endocrine and orphan lung diseases, using its signature dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices. Its shares are down a little more than 16% so far this year.The healthcare company's first-quarter earnings had plenty of good news for investors. MannKind reported revenue of $41 million, up 239% year over year, including $23 million in revenue from Tyvaso DPI, a pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapy the company collaborated on with United Therapeutics. The $23 million consisted of $12 million in royalties and $11 million in collaboration and services revenue.Continue reading