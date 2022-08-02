|
02.08.2022 01:35:23
Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Climbed 10.4% on Monday
Shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD), a biotech company that specializes in finding therapies for endocrine and orphan lung diseases, rose 10.4% on Monday. The stock closed at $3.45 on Friday and opened at that price on Monday. A little after 11 a.m., the stock reached its day's high of $3.81. It has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $5.44.The stock moved on the news regarding a study on Yutrepia, an inhalation powder form of treprostinil being developed by Liquidia (NASDAQ: LQDA). It's a competitor to MannKind's newly approved pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) therapy associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil), which MannKind developed in collaboration with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). Liquidia said users preferred using Yutrepia to Tyvaso, although the frequency of mild side effects from Yutrepia was higher. It's also worth noting that Yutrepia cannot be marketed in the United States because of an ongoing lawsuit by United Therapeutics against Liquidia. The lawsuit accuses Liquidia of infringement of three patents related to Tyvaso, which the Food and Drug Administration approved in May. Continue reading
