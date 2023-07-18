|
Why Shares of Masimo Are Dropping Tuesday
Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) were down by 18.5% as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The patient monitoring company announced preliminary numbers for the second quarter after the markets closed on Monday. The stock is now down by about 19% so far this year.Masimo is a healthcare company that focuses on patient monitoring technologies, including measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions.Its preliminary second-quarter revenue numbers came in lower than expected, leading management to say it plans to find ways to cut costs for the rest of the year. Continue reading
