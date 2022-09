Why Shares of Mastercard, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs Edged Lower Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of most stocks continued to fall to end the week as investors were nursing a hangover from the Federal Reserve's September meeting, which ended with another large rate hike.Shares of the large payments rail Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded roughly 2.75% lower as of 2:58 p.m. ET today. Shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded more than 4.5% lower, and shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) were down nearly 5%.As most investors expected, the Fed raised its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 0.75% at the conclusion of its September meeting Wednesday. That was actually good news, because some had feared that the Fed might raise rates an even bigger 1%.Continue reading