Why Shares of Mastercard, ING Groep, and Goldman Sachs Are Rising

Shares of many financial stocks are rising today on media reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may be open to a potential compromise that would end the fighting in Ukraine that has now ensued for 12 days. The price of oil also dipped today after a relentless march higher in recent days that saw the price of U.S. crude oil rise to about $130 per barrel.Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded roughly 4.5% higher in the final hour of trading, while shares of the Dutch Bank ING Groep (NYSE: ING) had jumped nearly 10%. Shares of Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) were up about 4.3%.Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created incredibly difficult market conditions, as the war threatens to slow global demand, and wide-ranging sanctions from the U.S. and Europe are starting to spill over and have a bigger impact globally.