Why Shares of Mastercard, Paypal, and StoneCo Are Falling Today

Shares of several large payments stocks took a hit Thursday as the broader stock market sold off following the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and as investors grew more concerned about the macroeconomic outlook.Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) traded almost 5% lower as of 1:10 p.m. ET, shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) had fallen by around 5.5%, and shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down more than 8%.On Wednesday, the Fed hiked its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, by 75 basis points -- the largest such move the agency has made at a single meeting since 1994. The federal funds rate now sits within a range of 1.5% and 1.75%.