Why Shares of Mastercard Are Rising Today

Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) were trading nearly 3.5% higher as of 12:12 p.m. ET Tuesday. Those gains followed the announcement of several new partnerships for the company, and on a wider stage, the appearance of some potential progress in diplomatic talks to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Bread Financial and Victoria's Secret announced Tuesday that they will issue a new co-branded credit card. The two companies also announced they will continue their private label credit card offerings. These programs will use the Mastercard network.Additionally, Mastercard and the Swiss enterprise software company Temenos announced they are teaming up to more quickly develop "request for pay" capabilities for their customers in the United Kingdom. Request for pay provides consumers with more freedom and options in terms of how they pay certain bills. With this partnership, the two companies also hope to provide real-time processing capabilities.