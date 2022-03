Why Shares of Match Group Soared Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online dating app giant Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) rocketed 12.8% higher on Wednesday, even beating the technology indices that were also up strongly.Match Group benefited after the release of strong results from competitor Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL), which reported fourth-quarter results last night. On the back of a strong 2022 post-COVID outlook, some Wall Street analysts upgraded not only Bumble but also Match.Last night, Bumble reported 25.7% revenue growth and adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $0.02. While solid, those numbers actually fell a bit short of consensus. Likely, the omicron COVID-19 wave depressed demand for Bumble's app in Q4.Continue reading