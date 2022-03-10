|
10.03.2022 00:03:00
Why Shares of Match Group Soared Today
Shares of online dating app giant Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) rocketed 12.8% higher on Wednesday, even beating the technology indices that were also up strongly.Match Group benefited after the release of strong results from competitor Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL), which reported fourth-quarter results last night. On the back of a strong 2022 post-COVID outlook, some Wall Street analysts upgraded not only Bumble but also Match.Last night, Bumble reported 25.7% revenue growth and adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share of $0.02. While solid, those numbers actually fell a bit short of consensus. Likely, the omicron COVID-19 wave depressed demand for Bumble's app in Q4.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!