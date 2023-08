Why Shares of Medical Properties Trust Slumped on Tuesday

Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) were down more than 12% as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday after the company released second-quarter earnings. The healthcare stock is down more than 21% this year.Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in hospital properties. The company's second-quarter report showed a revenue decline and a net income loss.Revenue was listed as $400.2 million, down 15.6%, year over year. The REIT had a net loss of $42 million in the quarter, or an earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.07, compared to net income of $190 million or $0.32 in EPS in the same period a year ago. The decline was due in part to the early termination of Steward Health Care System's leases of five Utah hospitals in May that the company has now leased to CommonSpirit, as well as a rent write-off of $95 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel