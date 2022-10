Why Shares of MercadoLibre, Nu Holdings, and XP Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several Latin American and Brazilian stocks moved higher this week, as Brazil's presidential election kicked off earlier this week.For the week, shares of the online marketplace MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) traded 13.5% higher by 1:47 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Over the same period, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded roughly 9.3% higher, and the Brazilian investment management company XP (NASDAQ: XP) was roughly 12.2% higher.Continue reading