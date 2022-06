Why Shares of Micron Technology, Nvidia, and AMD Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were all down big along with the tech sector on Monday. As of 2 p.m. ET, these stocks were down 4.7%, 5.8%, and 6.1%, respectively.Each of these stocks has been delivering terrific earnings beats and great guidance, so why is this happening?Last week's inflation reading was higher than expected, which is leading to fears the Federal Reserve will have to hike interest rates more aggressively to get prices under control, which could lead to a recession. Even though the chip sector is arguably at its healthiest position relative to its history, its cyclical reputation is causing investors to sell en masse amid recession fears.Continue reading