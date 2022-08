Why Shares of MicroStrategy, Bitfarms, and TeraWulf Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks performed well today along with the broader market. Over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.2% higher as mid-afternoon Wednesday.Shares of the Bitcoin buyer and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) traded nearly 13% higher as of 3:16 p.m. ET today. In the same time frame, shares of the Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) traded almost 7% higher, and shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) traded roughly 2% higher after being up around 20% at one point earlier today.Despite MicroStrategy missing earnings estimates and announcing that its CEO would be stepping into another role, its shares are performing well today.