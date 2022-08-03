|
03.08.2022 21:56:33
Why Shares of MicroStrategy, Bitfarms, and TeraWulf Are Rising Today
Shares of several cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks performed well today along with the broader market. Over the past 24 hours, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 2.2% higher as mid-afternoon Wednesday.Shares of the Bitcoin buyer and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) traded nearly 13% higher as of 3:16 p.m. ET today. In the same time frame, shares of the Bitcoin miner Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) traded almost 7% higher, and shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) traded roughly 2% higher after being up around 20% at one point earlier today.Despite MicroStrategy missing earnings estimates and announcing that its CEO would be stepping into another role, its shares are performing well today.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
