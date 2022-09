Why Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated Are Rising This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the week, shares of business intelligence specialist and Bitcoin buyer MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) traded 8.5% higher as of 2:04 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no obvious reason behind the move.It's hard to say exactly what is driving the stock's climb, although the price of Bitcoin is up about 2.65% this week.Last week, MicroStrategy revealed in a regulatory filing that the company purchased more than 300 Bitcoin tokens between August 2 and September 19 for roughly $6 million, which equates to an average price of less than $20,000 per token. The company now owns about 130,000 Bitcoin tokens worth roughly $3.98 billion, with an average purchase price of $30,639 per token.