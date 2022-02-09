|
09.02.2022 23:26:00
Why Shares of Mind Medicine Jumped 13.4% on Wednesday
Shares of Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) climbed 13.4% on Wednesday. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializes in using psychedelic-based therapies to treat brain disorders. Its stock closed at $1.19 on Tuesday, opened slightly higher at $1.21 on Wednesday, and rose to a high of $1.35 after lunch. The company is still a lot closer to its 52-week low of $0.79 than its 52-week high of $5.77.Image source: Getty Images.The stock's shares have fallen more than 61% over the past year. As a small cap with a market cap of $501 million, its shares are likely to be volatile. Prior to last May, it was an over-the-counter stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!