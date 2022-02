Why Shares of Mind Medicine Jumped 13.4% on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Mind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) climbed 13.4% on Wednesday. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializes in using psychedelic-based therapies to treat brain disorders. Its stock closed at $1.19 on Tuesday, opened slightly higher at $1.21 on Wednesday, and rose to a high of $1.35 after lunch. The company is still a lot closer to its 52-week low of $0.79 than its 52-week high of $5.77.Image source: Getty Images.The stock's shares have fallen more than 61% over the past year. As a small cap with a market cap of $501 million, its shares are likely to be volatile. Prior to last May, it was an over-the-counter stock.Continue reading