Why Shares of MoneyLion Are Trading With Volatility Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) traded as much as 18% higher earlier this morning after the financial content and services company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year.However, the stock then gave up most of those gains and was trading nearly 3% lower as of 11:34 a.m. ET today.MoneyLion reported a net loss of more than $23 million in the quarter on total revenue of $87.3 million. Both earnings and revenue beat estimates.Continue reading