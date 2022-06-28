|
28.06.2022 17:43:36
Why Shares of Morgan Stanley Are Rising Today
Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) traded nearly 5% higher when the market opened today after the bank announced yesterday that it plans to increase its quarterly dividend and also authorized a new share repurchase program. As of 11:18 a.m. ET today, shares had fallen back and only traded more than 2% higher.Morgan Stanley said it plans to increase its quarterly dividend to nearly $0.78 per share in the third quarter from the current quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, representing a nearly 11% increase. With the increase, it would have an annual dividend yield of roughly 3.9% with shares currently trading around $80, which is very strong.The bank also said that its board of directors has authorized a new multiyear share repurchase program of as much as $20 billion. The plan will begin in the third quarter and does not currently have an expiration date. With its market cap of nearly $140 billion, buying back the full $20 billion would represent more than 14% of the bank's total market capitalization.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!