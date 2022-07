Why Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of mortgage company Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) traded nearly 9% higher as of 10:21 a.m. ET Wednesday after the company reported earnings results for the second quarter of the year.In the second quarter, Mr. Cooper Group reported diluted earnings per share of $2.03 on total revenue of $599 million, both numbers that widely beat analyst estimates.The company also grew its mortgage servicing portfolio to $804 billion and grew its tangible book value per share, or net worth, to $54.51, which is up close to 4% from the first quarter of the year.