Why Shares of National Western Life Group, SelectQuote, and United Insurance Are Blasting Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of several insurance stocks rose this week, some making big moves, and all for slightly different reasons. Shares of life insurance company National Western Life Group (NASDAQ: NWLI) traded more than 52% higher for the week as of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, shares of insurance marketplace SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) traded roughly 40% higher, while shares of the property and casualty insurer United Insurance (NASDAQ: UIHC) were up nearly 24%.National Western Life Group has had an eventful week. First, the company reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2023, delivering diluted earnings per share of $3.48 on total revenue of roughly $152.6 million.Continue reading