|
28.10.2022 21:54:38
Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today
Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year.NatWest reported net income of about $217 million in the third quarter on total revenue of about $3.7 billion, numbers that came in below analyst expectations for the quarter."At a time of increased economic uncertainty, we are acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country," NatWest's CEO Alison Rose said in an earnings statement.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NatWest Group PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.22
|Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today (MotleyFool)
|
28.10.22
|NatWest Group plc : NWG Q3 IMS Interim Management Statement 2022 (Investegate)
|
27.10.22
|Ausblick: NatWest Group öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.22
|NatWest Group plc : NatWest and Vodeno Create Strategic Partnership (Investegate)
|
13.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: NatWest Group präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
30.09.22
|NatWest Group plc : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
26.09.22