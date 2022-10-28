Why Shares of NatWest Group Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of NatWest Group (NYSE: NWG), the parent company of the Royal Bank of Scotland, traded close to 8.7% down in the final hour of trading today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year.NatWest reported net income of about $217 million in the third quarter on total revenue of about $3.7 billion, numbers that came in below analyst expectations for the quarter."At a time of increased economic uncertainty, we are acutely aware of the challenges that people, families and businesses are facing up and down the country," NatWest's CEO Alison Rose said in an earnings statement.Continue reading