Why Shares of nCino Are Up Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) traded roughly 13.5% higher as of 2:40 p.m. ET today after the cloud banking technology company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2022, which began in November and ended in January.The company reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings-per-share loss of $0.09, which came in line with what analysts had been projecting for the quarter. Revenue of nearly $75 million beat analyst estimates.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading