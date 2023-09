Why Shares of Neogen Are Slumping This Week

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) were down more than 16% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The healthcare company, which specializes in food and animal safety solutions, saw its stock close last week at $23.33. It then fell to as low as $20.22 on Thursday after Neogen released preliminary fiscal 2024 first-quarter numbers. The stock is still up more than 27% this year.The company announced, in an investor presentation at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference in Boston, that it is expecting fiscal 2024 first-quarter revenue to be slightly below expectations.Neogen CEO John Adent said that the company's revenue "came in a little lighter than we'd thought." Animal safety revenue is expected to fall by high-single-digit percentages, due to softer genomic sales. While its legacy food safety business was expected to rise in the mid-single digits, the company saw revenue flat from its 3M food safety business mainly due to a weakness in business in China and in Asia overall, tied to supply constraints. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel