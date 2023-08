Why Shares of Nevro Are Down Wednesday

Shares of Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) were down more than 19% as of 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter earnings. The healthcare stock is down more than 49% so far this year. Nevro is a medical device company that focuses on therapies to treat chronic pain. The company's earnings didn't keep up with company guidance or analysts' expectations, and Nevro also lowered full-year guidance. The company reported revenue of $108.8 million, which, while it was up 4% year over year, was lower than the $110 million to $112 million that Nevro had given earlier guidance for. The quarterly revenue figure was also lower than the consensus of $109.33 given by analysts.The company also said it had a net loss of $24.3 million in the quarter, compared to a net loss of $23.8 million in the same period last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel