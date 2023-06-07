|
07.06.2023 21:55:04
Why Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Were Plummeting on Wednesday
Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ: NAMS) were down more than 15% Wednesday afternoon after the biotech company announced a stock sale. The stock is still up more than 5% this year.NewAmsterdam is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on hard-to-treat metabolic diseases. On Tuesday, after the markets closed, the company said it planned a stock sale worth a $159.4 million. NewAmsterdam's lead therapy candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, once-daily CETP inhibitor, as an adjunct therapy to statins to treat high-risk cardiovascular disease patients. Whenever a company does a stock sale, particularly a company that isn't profitable yet, it is viewed as dilutive to the current shareholders, so that's why the stock dropped. The stock sale came on the heels of an announcement on Monday that obicetrapib had met its primary endpoint in a study showing its ability to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in patients treated with 10 milligram doses of the drug. The company said it planned to use the data from ongoing phase 3 trials of the therapy to support potential approval for the drug in Japan. The move down for the stock is natural considering the sale, but the company will need more money if it plans to launch its first therapy. As of the first quarter, NewAmsterdam said it had $441 million in cash, enough, it said, to fund operations into 2026.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|28,04
|-1,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger agieren angesichts erwarteter Leitzinserhöhungen vorsichtig: ATX und DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen bewegen sich in der Verlustzone
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt stehen vor einer schwächeren Eröffnung in den vorletzten Handelstag der Woche. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit schwächerer Tendenz.