|
22.11.2022 21:46:00
Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. The stock closed on Monday at $18.95, then opened on Tuesday at $18.71. In the late afternoon, the stock had fallen to a low of $16.49. It has a 52-week low of $16 and a 52-week high of $236.60. So far this year, the stock is down more than 88%.On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine. The company had received a nonrefundable advance payment of $350 million in 2021 from Gavi. When the World Health Organization (WHO) gave the vaccine an emergency use listing, Gavi paid an additional $350 million to Novavax earlier this year. Gavi, on Tuesday, said Novavax never supplied the doses of the vaccine stipulated in the contract, and it was attempting to recover its advance payments.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!