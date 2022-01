Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 7% lower as of 1:30 p.m. ET Monday, as broader markets struggled amid continued concerns over inflation and the Federal Reserve's shifting outlook.Nu is an extremely fast-growing digital banking app that has significantly disrupted the Latin American banking market, with its highly digitized and low-fee banking products. The company has rapidly acquired more than 48 million users and is backed by big names like Berkshire Hathaway, Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global Management.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading