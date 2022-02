Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%.Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million. Revenue in the fourth quarter was a record and made up about 37% of full-year revenue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading