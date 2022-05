Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today.Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. It has since built out a much broader product suite that focuses on making access to financial services easier and less costly, as opposed to traditional Brazilian banks, which are known for charging high fees.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading