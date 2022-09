Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were trading roughly 4.4% higher at 11:09 a.m. ET today after receiving some bullish sentiment from Wall Street.Bank of America analyst Mario Pierry in a research note increased his earnings estimates for Nu, largely on the belief that the fintech company's funding costs will soon decline.Pierry raised his estimate for net income in 2022 to -$60 million from his previous estimate of -$211 million. In 2023, he expects Nu to generate a profit of $261 million, as opposed to his previous estimate of -$115M. In 2024, Pierry projects Nu will generate $719 million of net income.Continue reading