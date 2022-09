Why Shares of Nu Holdings Rose Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose today along with many other tech stocks as investors took a break from their worries over inflation and future rate hikes. Nu Holdings rose 5.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite index ended the day 2.14% higher.Oil prices and longer-term bond yields fell today, which is a sign that investors were a little bit less concerned about inflation, at least for today.The move seemed to be at least partly triggered by comments from Lael Brainard, vice chair of the Federal Reserve, in a speech Wednesday.