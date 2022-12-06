|
06.12.2022 22:45:48
Why Shares of Nutex Health Jumped 17.99% on Tuesday
Shares of Nutex Health (NASDAQ: NUTX) rose 17.99% on Tuesday. The company, which provides technology-driven healthcare management and operates physician networks and 21 for-profit micro-hospitals across eight states, has been on the rise since falling to $0.90 a couple of weeks ago. Nutex just went public in April via a reverse merger. The company has said it plans to open 20 more micro-hospitals in the next two years while expanding into Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Idaho.Nutex sees an opportunity with too many patients in the United States and not enough available healthcare providers, locating its micro-hospitals in areas where the need is greatest. Tuesday's rise wasn't preceded by any company announcements, but with a market cap of $1.449 billion and a relatively low share price (it closed Tuesday at $2.23 a share, putting it up more than 210% over the past month), it doesn't take much of a bump for the stock to become volatile. It could be something as simple as a buyout rumor or a short squeeze.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nutex Health Inc Registered Shs
|2,02
|-9,64%
|On
|18,20
|1,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: ATX verbucht Verluste -- DAX in Rot -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex schafft am Vormittag nur kurzzeitig den Sprung ins Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich am Mittwoch im Minus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch schwächer.