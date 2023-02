Why Shares of nVent Electric Are Powering Higher This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Charged up about its latest quarterly earnings report, investors are bidding up shares of electrical connections specialist nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) this week. But that's not all. Management's encouraging outlook for 2023 and analysts' endorsements for the stock are also contributing to the stock's rise.As of 2:23 p.m. ET today, shares of nVent Electric have risen 11.3% since last Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Booking fourth-quarter 2022 revenue of $742 million, nVent Electric beat analysts' expectations that the company would report $711 million on the top line. The company's better-than-expected sales wasn't the only surprise, though. Whereas analysts estimated that the company would report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58, nVent Electric reported adjusted EPS of $0.66. And it wasn't only the income statement where investors found a reason to celebrate. The company reported Q4 2022 free cash flow of $180 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 77%.