28.10.2022 21:59:32
Why Shares of Nvidia, AMD, and Skyworks Are Rallying Today
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were all up big on Friday, rising 4.1%, 5.5%, and 4%, respectively, as of 1:54 p.m. EDT.None of these companies have reported earnings yet, although AMD did announce worse-than-expected results in its PC division earlier this month.The synchronous move highlighted a good day for semiconductor stocks generally. The semiconductor outperformance likely came from a combination of better-than-feared earnings from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) last night, as well as some better-than-feared economic data in the U.S. this morning.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
