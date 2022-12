Why Shares of Ocugen Jumped Thursday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) climbed as high as 14.2% on Thursday, to $1.29, shortly before noon.Ocugen focuses on gene and cell therapies and vaccines to treat retinal diseases, infectious diseases, and orthopedic conditions. The stock is a meme favorite, listed at No. 79 on the Robinhood Top 100 list, and as such has been volatile.It's possible, with 18.87% of the float sold short, some traders could be attempting a short squeeze. The company didn't have any announcements on Wednesday or Thursday. It's down more than 72% so far this year and is a lot closer to its 52-week low of $1.09 than its 52-week high of $5.06.