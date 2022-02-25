Why Shares of Open Lending Corp Are Surging Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the auto lending platform Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ: LPRO) have surged nearly 19% as of 11:55 a.m. EST today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.Open Lending reported earnings per share of $0.23 on total revenue of $51.6 million. The company facilitated more than 42,600 certified loans through its platform in the fourth quarter of 2021. EPS beat estimates handily, while revenue was in line with what analysts had been projecting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading