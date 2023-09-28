|
28.09.2023 17:44:05
Why Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Are Up Thursday
Shares of Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) were up more than 22% as of 11:15 a.m. on Thursday. The healthcare company's stock is up more than 19% this year.Organogenesis focuses on solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Its customers include hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and doctors' offices. On Thursday, the company said that three Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) had withdrawn their final local coverage determinations (LCDs) for skin substitute grafts and tissue-based products to treat diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. The LCDs had been scheduled to take effect on Oct. 1, and that would have cut into business for Organogenesis. Initially, on Aug. 9, three MACs had installed LCDs that required that a covered product be a skin substitute and legally marketed. Of the 130 products that were not included on their lists were five products made by Organogenesis. The move by the MACs caused the company to withdraw full-year guidance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
