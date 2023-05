Why Shares of PacWest Bancorp Crashed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW), a $44 billion asset lender based in Los Angeles, had plunged by nearly 57% as of 10:49 a.m. ET today after media reports about a potential sale of the bank last night spooked investors. At one point in after-hours trading yesterday, shares were down close to 60%.Since the collapse of SVB Financial in March, investors have kept a close eye on PacWest because they noticed some similar characteristics, and the stock has declined significantly since then. However, PacWest reported its first-quarter earnings results last week, which largely seemed to reassure investors because the bank had seen a rebound in deposits. But trading has been extremely volatile in the banking sector and has been difficult to fully understand.Continue reading