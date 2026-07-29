Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A2PJFZ / ISIN: US70202L1026
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29.07.2026 19:05:29
Why Shares of Parsons Are Plunging Today
It's that time of summer again. With August on the doorstep, companies are busy announcing financial results. Like many other businesses, Parsons (NYSE: PSN) posted quarterly earnings before the bell today -- and investors are clearly unhappy with what the company reported -- though it has more to do with what management offered on 2026 guidance.As of 12:58 p.m. ET, shares of Parsons, a specialist in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure solutions, are down 38.1%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Parsons Corporation Registered Shs
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Parsons gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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14.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Parsons stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: Parsons verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Parsons zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: Parsons stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)