Parsons Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Parsons Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PJFZ / ISIN: US70202L1026

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29.07.2026 19:05:29

Why Shares of Parsons Are Plunging Today

It's that time of summer again. With August on the doorstep, companies are busy announcing financial results. Like many other businesses, Parsons (NYSE: PSN) posted quarterly earnings before the bell today -- and investors are clearly unhappy with what the company reported -- though it has more to do with what management offered on 2026 guidance.As of 12:58 p.m. ET, shares of Parsons, a specialist in defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure solutions, are down 38.1%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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