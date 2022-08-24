Why Shares of Paycor HCM Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Paycore HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) traded as much as 12% higher Wednesday morning after the human capital management software company announced results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which ended June 30. However, as of 10 a.m. ET, the stock had given back much of those gains and was up by roughly 3.4%.After the closing bell Tuesday, Paycore reported a net loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of nearly $111 million for the quarter, which was an improvement from the same period a year ago, when the company reported a net loss of $0.23 per share on revenue of roughly $87.6 million."We completed our first year as a public company with accelerated revenue growth of 26% for the quarter and 22% for the year," said Paycor CEO Raul Villar Jr. in a statement. "Our strategy of designing technology for leaders, configuring by industry, and providing the most open HCM platform is driving revenue growth to the highest levels on recent record. ... We are in great position to continue capturing market share as the multi-billion-dollar HCM market shifts to the cloud."Continue reading