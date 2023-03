Why Shares of Payoneer Global Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of payments specialist Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) are rising today, up 15.3% as of 11:04 a.m. ET, after the company announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 that pleased investors.Payoneer reported a net loss of $0.03 per share on total revenue of more than $183.5 million, beating analysts' estimates for both earnings and revenue.The company also said that John Caplan, who was co-CEO, will become the sole CEO, effective today. The other former co-CEO, Scott Galit, will become a senior advisor and serve on the board of directors. Bea Ordonez, deputy CFO, is moving into the role of CFO.