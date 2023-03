Why Shares of Payoneer Global Are Surging This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the week, shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) had jumped nearly 20% as of 1:13 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company reported earnings earlier this week and received some bullish sentiment from Wall Street.In the fourth quarter of 2022, Payoneer reported a loss of $0.03 per share on revenue of more than $183.5 million, with both numbers beating analyst estimates.And the company provided an upbeat outlook for 2023, guiding for $810 million in revenue and $130 million of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) at the high end of its range. That compares favorably to full-year revenue of nearly $628 million and adjusted EBITDA of $48.5 million in 2022.