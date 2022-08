Why Shares of Payoneer Global Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the digital commerce company Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) traded more than 26% higher as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of the year.Payoneer reported earnings per share of $0.01 on revenue of nearly $148.2 million, both numbers that topped analyst expectations for the quarter."Payoneer delivered strong revenue growth and profitability," Scott Galit, co-CEO of Payoneer , said in an earnings statement.Continue reading