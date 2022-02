Why Shares of Penn National Gaming Are Volatile Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), a casino operator that also offers online gaming and sports betting, were volatile today after the company announced earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.Penn erased losses in pre-market trading, saw shares rise as much as 12% around 9:40 a.m. ET today, but then saw those gains disappear as it traded about 1% higher as of 12:50 p.m. ET.The company reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 on total revenue of $1.57 billion. EPS missed analyst estimates by nearly 50%, while revenue topped estimates.