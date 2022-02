Why Shares of PerkinElmer Dropped 14.4% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) fell 14.4% in January, according to data from from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company specializes in medical diagnostic, food, environmental, and industrial testing, plus life science research. The stock closed at $201.06 on Dec. 31, opened the new year at $199.43, and fell to a low of $162.20 on Jan. 28. PerkinElmer released preliminary fourth-quarter and 2021 fiscal year numbers on Jan. 11. The company said it expected reported fourth-quarter revenue to be down 1% year over year compared to the same period in 2020. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading