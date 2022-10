Why Shares of Pinduoduo, KE Holdings, and Baidu Are Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of many Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. stock exchanges struggled this week after the sector faced a number of regulatory and economic developments.For the week, shares of the Chinese agtech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) had slumped nearly 13% as of market close Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Meanwhile, shares of the Chinese real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) traded more than 20% lower, and shares of the artificial intelligence company Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) were down roughly 11%.