Why Shares of Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Enphase Energy Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's a bullish day on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rising about 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, as of this writing. Shares of alternative energy stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are all charging significantly higher during Thursday's trading session.As of 2:04 p.m. ET, shares of fuel cell stocks Plug Power and Bloom Energy have risen 3.7% and 10%, respectively, while the stock of solar power specialist Enphase Energy is up 9.3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading