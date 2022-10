Why Shares of Plug Power Are Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Surviving the steep stock sell-offs that pervaded the market on Friday, investors are beginning the week on a bullish note as the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq are all pushing higher.Included in the names booking gains today is fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which is bouncing back after its fall on Friday. In fact, the stock's rise comes as a bit of a surprise, considering the related commentary from Wall Street.As of 10:42 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are up 5.3%.Continue reading