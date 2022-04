Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ending yesterday on an inauspicious note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing their downward spiral today. News of the deal with MOL Group that the company announced yesterday continues to have investors scratching their heads.As of 12:52 p.m. ET, shares of the hydrogen specialist haven fallen 6.2%.Unsurprisingly, the initial enthusiasm Plug Power investors expressed yesterday regarding the deal with MOL Group quickly faded. While the supply agreement -- which will see Plug Power supply MOL Group with a 10 megawatt electrolysis unit -- is an encouraging sign for the growing adoption of green hydrogen, investors are growing restless with Plug Power's inability to demonstrate that its fuel cell business can be a profitable endeavor. Continue reading